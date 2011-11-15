Nov 14 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) has agreed to
drop a $1.50 fee that was undisclosed to consumers purchasing
bagged coffee in sizes less than one pound, after Massachusetts
investigated and fined the coffee chain.
Massachusetts Division of Standards said in a statement
that it estimates that about 75,000 consumers were charged the
extra fee. The division also imposed a fine of $1,575 on
Starbucks.
Starbucks spokesman Jim Olson told Reuters that customers
are now offered alternative sizes of whole bean coffee in all
of U.S. stores, free of any service charge.
"Starbucks charged a $1.50 service fee for customers who
request to purchase only a half-pound of whole bean coffee not
pre-packaged in that quantity. That charge covered the
additional labor and packaging needed to accommodate those
customers' unique request," Olson said.
