Nov 10 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said it plans to launch a new health and wellness-focused chain next year after its acquisition of Evolution Fresh, a California-based premium juice maker, for $30 million.

Both moves were announced on Thursday.

The announcements come as the world's biggest coffee chain seeks to increase sales by expanding into the $50 billion U.S. health and wellness category that is driving robust growth for retailers including Whole Foods Market Inc. (WFM.O)

The Seattle-based company said the new retail concept, planned to launch in early-to-mid-2012, will be separate from Starbucks cafes and does not yet have a name.

The new chain will "redefine the super-premium juice category and experience" and offer a "wholesome portfolio" of food and beverages, Starbucks said.

The company expects Evolution Fresh to operate at a modest loss in fiscal 2012 before breaking even in fiscal 2013.

Starbucks said its forecasts for fiscal 2012 are unchanged as a result of the acquisition. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Matthew Lewis)