* Los Angeles, Chicago, other cities see price hikes

* Starbucks has been grappling with higher coffee costs

Nov 15 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), which has been grappling with higher costs for coffee and other key commodities, on Tuesday raised prices on some drinks in several major markets.

The affected markets were Southern California, the Pacific Northwest (Washington and Oregon), the Midwest and Hawaii, a company spokesman said.

Los Angeles and Chicago were among the major cities to see prices go up.

Reuters found that the price of small latte went up 10 cents, or almost 4 percent, to $2.75 at a Starbucks cafe in downtown Los Angeles.

Seattle-based Starbucks declined to give specifics on which products saw price hikes.

Starbucks, which has been posting growth since a painful restructuring in 2008 and 2009, abandoned blanket price changes in its cafes some time ago and has been adjusting prices certain drinks on a market-by-market basis. [ID:nN1E7A21UA] (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Bernard Orr)