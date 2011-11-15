MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Los Angeles, Chicago, other cities see price hikes
* Starbucks has been grappling with higher coffee costs
Nov 15 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), which has been grappling with higher costs for coffee and other key commodities, on Tuesday raised prices on some drinks in several major markets.
The affected markets were Southern California, the Pacific Northwest (Washington and Oregon), the Midwest and Hawaii, a company spokesman said.
Los Angeles and Chicago were among the major cities to see prices go up.
Reuters found that the price of small latte went up 10 cents, or almost 4 percent, to $2.75 at a Starbucks cafe in downtown Los Angeles.
Seattle-based Starbucks declined to give specifics on which products saw price hikes.
Starbucks, which has been posting growth since a painful restructuring in 2008 and 2009, abandoned blanket price changes in its cafes some time ago and has been adjusting prices certain drinks on a market-by-market basis. [ID:nN1E7A21UA] (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Bernard Orr)
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.