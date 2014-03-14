March 14 Starbucks Corp will get a
wider selection of Keurig Green Mountain Inc's
single-serve K-Cup coffee packs, in exchange for giving up the
exclusive license for Keurig's highest-end coffee packs, the
companies said on Friday.
The terms are changes to the five-year agreement the two
companies reached last year that tripled the number of Starbucks
drinks sold in K-Cups, adding Seattle's Best and Torrefazione
Italia coffees, Teavana teas and Starbucks cocoa.
Under terms of the 2013 deal, which replaced their first
agreement in 2011, Starbucks kept the exclusive rights to be the
licensed "super-premium coffee" brand on the Keurig K-Cup
platforms.
The Keurig machine popularized the use of pods, small
packets containing everything from coffee, tea or hot chocolate
powder, for easy, in-home, one-cup brewing of hot drinks.
The company has sold more than 30 million Keurig machines
around the world for use in homes, offices and other locations.