By Eric M. Johnson and Lisa Baertlein
| SEATTLE/LOS ANGELES, March 23
SEATTLE/LOS ANGELES, March 23 Starbucks Corp
on Wednesday will announce plans to begin selling
espresso pods for Nespresso home brewers in Europe and unveil a
new way for patrons to earn loyalty points outside of its cafes.
Nestle SA's Nespresso is the most popular
single-cup brewer in Europe and Starbucks' espresso deal marks
the company's debut on that machine.
Starbucks also said Keurig Green Mountain, which was
purchased by an investor group led by Germany's Joh. A.
Benckiser Holding Co (JAB) in March, will continue to supply
Starbucks K-cups for Keurig brewers. The company this summer
will begin selling latte products for Keurig machines in the
United States, where that brewer dominates.
Starbucks, which is hosting its annual meeting in Seattle,
also said it would begin selling Teavana tea brand products in
Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions by this
autumn.
The company, which recently changed its loyalty program so
that users earn redeemable points based on dollars spent rather
than single transactions, said it would roll out a prepaid
rewards card from Visa before the end of 2016. That card will
allow customers to earn loyalty points on purchases outside its
stores.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)