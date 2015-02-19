BRIEF-Grubhub says CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080
* CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080 versus $8.3 million in 2015 – SEC filing
Feb 19 - Starbucks Corp. says to open 50 new shops in Mexico
- Investment total around 250 million pesos ($16.67 million) ($1 = 14.9990 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
* New York REIT -on March 30, co through unit exercised right to acquire remaining 51.1% interests in Worldwide Holdings Llc it does not currently own