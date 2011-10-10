Oct 10 Coffee shop company Starbucks <SBUX.O
may open another 300 locations in Mexico and Argentina in five
years, the company's main Latin America franchiser said on
Monday.
Fast-food franchiser Alsea, which also operates Domino's
Pizza and Burger King restaurants, announced the commitment to
open new stores in a securities filing.
Starbucks, which shuttered many U.S. locations in 2009,
plans to expand in many markets in the near term, the company's
chief executive said last month. [ID:nL5E7KM2E2]
Starbucks, which generates about 20 percent of its revenue
in international markets, announced a reorganization in July to
help it generate half of its revenue outside the United
States.
