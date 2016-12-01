BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
(Corrects spelling of "coffee" in paragraph 1)
Dec 1 Starbucks Corp said Howard Schultz will be stepping down as chairman and chief executive officer of the coffee chain, but will continue as executive chairman.
Chief Operating Officer Kevin Johnson will replace Schultz as chief executive effective April 3, 2017.
Shares of the company were down 4 percent in after hours trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.