May 16 Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday that some of its outlets in the United States and Canada suffered payment system outages due to a technology update implemented at store registers.

Multiple users complained on Twitter about the outages and said some stores were giving away free coffee.

"Cash only for today (hopefully)," said a handwritten sign outside a Starbucks at Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue in Toronto.

A Starbucks spokeswoman in Canada said payment systems at a limited number of stores were offline as a result of a system upgrade.

"We are working swiftly to resume full operations in each of these stores," the spokeswoman said in an email.

