Oct 30 Starbucks Corp on Thursday
reported sales at established cafes in its U.S.-dominated
Americas region that missed Wall Street expectations in the
latest quarter, despite the early return of the popular Pumpkin
Spice latte.
Sales at Americas-region Starbucks cafes open at least 13
months rose 5 percent for the fiscal fourth-quarter ended Sept.
28, less than the 6.2 percent gain analysts expected.
The Americas region contributes the majority of Starbucks
revenue. Sales for the region were up 6 percent for the third
quarter.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard
Orr)