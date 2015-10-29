Oct 29 Starbucks Corp brewed up another quarter of cafe sales growth, fueled by strength in both the Americas and Asia.

Starbucks said on Thursday global sales at cafes open at least 13 months were up 8 percent in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 27, beating than the 6.9 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Those sales grew 7 percent in the third quarter.

Starbucks' U.S.-dominated Americas unit contributes the majority of Starbucks' revenue. It also includes Canada and Latin America.

