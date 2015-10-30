(Adds details on China results)
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 29 Starbucks Corp delivered a
disappointing profit forecast for the holiday quarter on the
heels of strong cafe sales and profit growth, sending its shares
lower.
Starbucks' Americas division and its Europe, Middle East and
Africa unit last quarter turned in surprisingly strong sales at
established restaurants. But its up-and-coming Asia region fell
short during an economic cool-down in China that has roiled
global stock markets.
The world's biggest coffee chain said on Thursday its
holiday quarter that began Sept. 28 would be dented by the
effect of the strong U.S. dollar.
The company, known for starting its fiscal years with
conservative estimates, also issued a 2016 forecast with little
upside for investors who are grappling with concerns that shares
of the Seattle-based chain are too hot after rallying more than
60 percent over the past year.
Starbucks shares fell as much as 3 percent in after-hours
trading, before settling at $62, down 0.8 percent.
Global sales at cafes open at least 13 months rose 8 percent
in the fiscal fourth quarter, beating the 6.9 percent rise
expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
China's cooling economy has global investors on edge and
already has been blamed for soft results from KFC and Pizza Hut
parent Yum Brands Inc.
Starbucks executives said they have not seen a systemic
slowdown in China, noting that comparable sales continued to
accelerate into October.
The company declined to break out same-store sales for
China, home to 1,800 Starbucks cafes, or about 8 percent of the
company's total. Starbucks, which expects China to one day be
its largest market outside the United States, said it would have
3,400 cafes there by 2019.
PAY HIKES, TECH HELP
Chief Executive Howard Schultz attributed the
better-than-expected fourth-quarter cafe sales growth to several
new initiatives at the chain, which recently improved its food
and is rolling out new drinks such as the Toasted Graham Latte.
Among other things, Schultz said U.S. cafe service improved
and turnover fell after Starbucks raised pay and improved
benefits for cafe workers. The company added new delivery
services and introduced mobile technology that allows customers
to skip lines by ordering and paying for their drinks via mobile
devices.
"Starbucks is playing the long game," Schultz said on a call
with analysts.
Fourth-quarter net income jumped 11 percent to $652.5
million, or 43 cents per share, matching analysts' average
target according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Starbucks estimated first-quarter earnings of 44 cents to 45
cents, excluding items. Analysts on average had a target of 47
cents for the quarter, the company's biggest for revenue,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company forecast fiscal 2016 earnings, excluding items,
of $1.87 to $1.89 per share, in line with analysts' average call
for $1.88 per share.
