July 21 Starbucks Corp's quarterly cafe
sales growth missed analysts' estimates, cooling in all major
markets and sending shares down almost 5 percent on Thursday.
The world's largest coffee chain said global sales at
company-owned cafes open at least 13 months in the fiscal third
quarter ended June 26 rose 4 percent from the year-ago period.
That was well short of the overall same-cafe sales gain of 5.6
percent analysts had expected, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
The U.S.-dominated Americas region's sales at established
cafes were up 4 percent, missing analysts' call for a gain of
6.1 percent. Those sales were up 7 percent in the second quarter
and 9 percent in the first quarter.
Starbucks, which is investing in mobile ordering and
payments to serve customers faster, has been under fire from
employees who say a recent move to cut labor hours has hurt
take-home pay, morale and customer service.
Starbucks shares fell 4.7 percent to $57.59 in extended
trading.
