(Corrects to clarify that only a certain type of restaurant
offering mobile order-and-pay doubled to 1,200 during the
quarter, instead of that all restaurants offering that service
doubled to 1,200, paragraph 3)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Jan 26 Starbucks Corp on
Thursday trimmed its full-year revenue forecast and reported a
weaker-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established
restaurants in its Americas region, sending shares down 3.4
percent in extended trade.
The world's biggest coffee seller said visits to U.S.
stores, the heart of the Americas region, were down in a sign
the company may be succumbing to the stubborn slump bedeviling
the broader restaurant industry.
Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Kevin Johnson told Reuters
the disappointing Americas results were primarily due to
operational challenges caused by congestion at drink pickup
sites after the number of cafes reaping more than 20 percent of
transactions from mobile order and pay doubled to 1,200 during
the fiscal first quarter, which ended Jan. 1.
Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz said on a conference
call: "We are now laser-focused on fixing this problem, but the
nature of it, too much demand, is an operational challenge we
have solved before and I can assure you we will solve again."
Sales at Americas region cafes open at least 13 months were
up 3 percent for the first quarter, missing analysts' average
estimate of a 3.9 percent, according to research firm Consensus
Metrix.
U.S. same-store sales were also up 3 percent, driven
exclusively by higher spending, while the actual number of
transactions was down. Starbucks attributed some of that decline
to its decision to change its loyalty program to focus on
dollars spent rather than transactions. Adjusting for that
program change, Starbucks said traffic was flat.
The Seattle company forecast 2017 revenue would rise 8 to 10
percent, down from its target issued three months ago of a
double-digit rise for the year.
Johnson, the COO, also pinned some blame on macroeconomic
weakness that is causing pain throughout the restaurant
industry.
Revenue in the fiscal first quarter of $5.7 billion was shy
of the $5.8 billion average target of analysts compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents
met expectations.
"We view this as a reminder that, despite (Starbucks')
relative consistency and outperformance vs. peers, it isn't
completely immune to a meaningful deterioration in retail
traffic," Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh said in a client note.
The Americas region contributed 62 percent of Starbucks'
total net revenue in the latest fiscal year.
Much of that came from the United States, where Starbucks
and other chains have been battling direct rivals as well as
unusually low grocery prices.
Starbucks shares fell $2.00 to $56.46 in extended trade.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Peter Henderson
in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)