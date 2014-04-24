April 24 Starbucks Corp on Thursday
reported that sales at established stores in its U.S.-dominated
Americas region slightly increased from last quarter.
Global sales at Starbucks cafes open at least 13 months were
up 6 percent for the second quarter, versus analysts' average
estimate for a 5.4 percent gain, according to Consensus Metrix.
That figure included a 6 percent increase for the Americas
region that contributes the majority of Starbucks revenue.
Analysts also expected a 5.4 percent rise from the Americas.
Starbucks' Americas region sales were up 5 percent in the
first quarter. Last fiscal year, Americas region sales were up 8
percent in the fourth quarter and up 9 percent in the third
quarter.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)