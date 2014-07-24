July 24 Starbucks Corp on Thursday said quarterly sales at established stores in its U.S.-dominated Americas region grew 6 percent.

That figure includes a 7 percent increase in the United States.

Global sales at Starbucks cafes open at least 13 months also were up 6 percent for the fiscal third quarter.

Analysts, on average, expected same-store sales to rise 5.1 percent globally and for the Americas region, according to Consensus Metrix.

Starbucks' Americas region sales also rose 6 percent in the fiscal second quarter.

The Americas region contributes the majority of Starbucks revenue. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)