July 24 Starbucks Corp on Thursday said
quarterly sales at established stores in its U.S.-dominated
Americas region grew 6 percent.
That figure includes a 7 percent increase in the United
States.
Global sales at Starbucks cafes open at least 13 months also
were up 6 percent for the fiscal third quarter.
Analysts, on average, expected same-store sales to rise 5.1
percent globally and for the Americas region, according to
Consensus Metrix.
Starbucks' Americas region sales also rose 6 percent in the
fiscal second quarter.
The Americas region contributes the majority of Starbucks
revenue.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)