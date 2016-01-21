BRIEF-St. Joe Co purchases Panama City beach office complex
* The St. Joe company purchases Panama City beach office complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Starbucks Corp reported better-than-expected sales growth at established cafes in the holiday quarter, helped by strength in its Americas division, its largest.
The world's biggest coffee chain said global sales at cafes open at least 13 months rose 8 percent in the first quarter ended Dec. 27, better than the 7.30 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Total net revenue rose 11.9 to $5.37 billion, the company said on Thursday.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $687.6 million, or 46 cents per share, from $983.1 million, or 65 cents per share. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* The St. Joe company purchases Panama City beach office complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Supervalu to acquire Unified Grocers to create one of the nation's leading grocery wholesale companies