Sept 5 Starbucks Corp on Friday
announced two new types of stores aimed at capturing the growing
demand for upscale reserve coffee and a separate test of an
"express" store in Manhattan offering speedy service in a city
where a "New York minute" is more like a nanosecond.
The moves from the world's biggest coffee chain come as it
faces growing competition from high-end craft coffee sellers
such as Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Blue Bottle Coffee and
Intelligentsia, as well as from fast-food chains ranging from
McDonald's to Dunkin Donuts to newcomer
Chick-fil-A.
Starbucks said it plans to open a "first of its kind"
15,000-square-foot small-batch reserve roastery in the hipster
Capitol Hill neighborhood of its Seattle home market in
December. The company will consolidate roasting of its reserve
offerings, including Geisha and Jamaica Blue Mountain, in the
facility, which will house a store, a tasting room and a cafe
devoted to its reserve coffees.
The new roastery is expected to give Starbucks the potential
to expand its reserve lineup from 15 to 30 offerings. Some
recent Starbucks reserve coffees sell for $15 to $50 for an
8-ounce package.
Starbucks also plans to open at least 100 reserve-only cafes
globally over the coming five years. It declined to give more
details.
"We plan to take this super premium experience to cities
around the world," Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz said
in a statement.
Starbucks also plans to test its first "express" store in
Manhattan in 2015. The company said the New York store would be
small and convenient, with a limited food and beverage menu. It
will use digital payment and mobile ordering to speed up
service. Starbucks declined to say how many express stores are
planned.
