MUMBAI Oct 19 Starbucks Corp chief
Howard Schultz defended his company's UK tax payments and said
he would be happy to co-operate with any official probe of the
British unit's finances.
Speaking on Friday at the opening of the first Starbucks
branch in India, Schultz denied shifting profits out of the UK
unit into tax havens. "We don't pay income tax because we are
not making money there," he told Reuters.
Starbucks has been the target of media and political
criticism in the UK this week after Reuters reported its British
unit had paid no corporate income tax in the past three years
despite notching up sales of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).
The Reuters report found the company had consistently told
investors the UK unit was performing strongly over recent years.
British Member of Parliament George Mudie, who chairs a
committee of lawmakers which scrutinises the UK tax authority
Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), said he would like to
have executives from Starbucks answer questions to the
committee.
Several MPs have said HMRC should investigate the company's
affairs.
"We will absolutely comply with any government enquiry with
transparency and respect," Schultz said.