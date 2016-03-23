March 23 Democracy Works Inc, a non-partisan,
non-profit organization, said on Wednesday it is joining forces
with Starbucks Corp, Airbnb, Target Corp and
others to boost U.S. voter turnout to 80 percent by 2020.
The project, called the TurboVote Challenge, was announced
during one of the most contentious and unpredictable U.S.
presidential races in recent memory.
Democracy Works, which aims to create "a more representative
and inclusive democracy," said voter turnout had not been above
80 percent since 1888. An estimated 57.5 percent of eligible
citizens voted in the 2012 presidential election, according to
the Bipartisan Policy Center.
The project's other founding partners include Arizona State
University, the Fusion TV network, ride-sharing company Lyft,
news company Mic, music service Spotify, email newsletter
theSkimm, television network Univision, mall operator
Westfield Corp, shared workspace provider WeWork and
the Video Game Voters Network.
The partners will promote voter registration and encourage
participation in local and national elections, among other
things.
Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz, who previously has
weighed in on U.S. politics, is expected to discuss the project
at the company's annual meeting in Seattle on Wednesday.
