March 23 Democracy Works Inc, a non-partisan,
non-profit group trying to encourage more Americans to take part
in elections, said on Wednesday it is joining forces with
Starbucks Corp, Spanish-language television network
Univision and others in an attempt to boost U.S. voter
turnout to 80 percent by 2020.
The project, called the TurboVote Challenge, comes during
one of the most contentious and unpredictable U.S. presidential
races in many years, marked by strong participation in both
Republican and Democratic primary elections and caucuses.
Democracy Works, which aims to create "a more representative
and inclusive democracy," said voter turnout had not been above
80 percent since 1888. An estimated 57.5 percent of eligible
citizens voted in the 2012 presidential election, according to
the Bipartisan Policy Center.
The project's other founding partners include lodging web
service Airbnb, Arizona State University, the Fusion TV network,
ride-sharing company Lyft, news company Mic, online music
service Spotify, email newsletter theSkimm, retailer Target Corp
, mall operator Westfield Corp, shared workspace
provider WeWork and the Video Game Voters Network.
The parties will promote voter registration and encourage
participation in local and national elections, among other
things.
Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz, who previously has
weighed in on U.S. politics, government gridlock and social
issues, said the dysfunction and polarization he first spoke
about two years ago has only worsened.
"We must do everything we can to reclaim and reimagine the
American dream," Schultz said at Starbucks' annual meeting in
Seattle on Wednesday.
Univision anchor Jorge Ramos made headlines this political
season for being one of the first high-profile journalists to
publicly challenge Republican presidential candidate Donald
Trump.
"Univision is committed to informing and empowering
Hispanic, millennial and multicultural audiences to reach their
full potential in the United States," Univision Chief Executive
Randy Falco said in a statement.
