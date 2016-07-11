(Corrects to fix syntax in headline)

July 11 Starbucks Corp said on Monday it will raise the wages of all employees in its U.S. stores by 5-15 percent this year through an increase in base pay and stock awards.

The coffee chain will increase the base pay for all U.S. workers and store managers by at least 5 percent in October, Chief Executive Howard Schultz said in a letter to employees. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)