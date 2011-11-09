* Q3 adj loss $0.02/shr vs est loss $0.08/shr
* Voyage revenue dips 13 percent
Nov 9 Star Bulk Carriers Corp posted a
narrower-than-expected quarterly loss as the Greek drybulk
carrier cut costs to overcome lower rates in a weak tanker
market.
Average daily time charter equivalent rate fell 28 percent
to $18,808 while voyage revenue dipped 13 percent to $26.2
million. Vessel oversupply combined with a shaky globally
economy is dragging down rates.
Third-quarter net loss was $3.0 million, or 4 cents per
share, compared with a net income of $1.2 million, or 2 cents
per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 2 cents a
share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 8 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp posted a narrower
third-quarter loss helped by the acquisition of new vessels. The
company's third-quarter loss narrowed to 6 cents a share from 26
cents a share a year ago.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)