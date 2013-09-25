HONG KONG, Sept 25 The travails of companies
working for oil giant PetroChina and its parent China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC) took another twist on Wednesday when one
supplier said it had been unable to contact several executives
since they disappeared weeks ago.
Sichuan Star Cable Co Ltd first announced
chairman Li Guangyuan's disappearance on July 26. It did not
give a reason but said it issued that statement in response to
local media reports that Li was under official investigation.
The company's largest customer is CNPC, itself at the centre
of a major graft investigation in which five former senior
executives at CNPC and PetroChina are
being probed.
A Star Cable official who only gave her surname as Yin told
Reuters the company was still unable to reach Li, who is also
the Shanghai-listed firm's controlling shareholder.
Nor had the company been able to reach managing director
Shen Ludong and chief financial officer Yang Ping since they
disappeared late last month, Yin said from the firm's
headquarters in the southwestern province of Sichuan.
She declined to say whether the company was under
investigation or not. The company was operating normally as it
had appointed executives to fill both Shen and Yang's positions,
she added.
One third of Star Cable's first half revenue came from CNPC,
according to its interim first half report.
China's government has said it is investigating the five
former executives at CNPC and PetroChina, including a former
chairman of both companies, for "serious discipline violations"
- shorthand used to describe graft.
The investigation has sparked a sell-off in shares of
mainland and Hong Kong-listed firms with close ties to
PetroChina.
Hong Kong-listed Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd
, a major PetroChina supplier, said last week that
Chinese authorities investigating the company had seized records
and temporarily frozen some of its bank accounts, adding it was
no longer able to contact its chairman.
Wison had previously said chairman and founder Hua Bangsong
had been assisting authorities in an unspecified investigation.
Shares of Star Cable, with a market value of about $390
million, were down 2.35 percent on Wednesday versus a minimal
rise in the broader Shanghai stock market.
The stock has fallen 14 percent in the past year.
The firm mainly supplies cables to the oil and gas and power
industries. It was listed in Shanghai last year after raising
about 762 million yuan ($124.49 million) from a domestic
currency A-share offer.