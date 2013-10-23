UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 23 China Star Entertainment Ltd
* Says company was approached by an independent third party relating to the possible disposal of Hotel Lan Kwai Fong Macau
* Says in preliminary negotiation with the independent third party in relation to the possible disposal
* Says not aware of any reasons behind recent share price swings
* Says shares resume trading on Thursday
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/nax93v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources