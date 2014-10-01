BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Oct 1 Starhedge SA
* Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it approved Starhedge SA request to suspend trading of its shares from Oct. 3 to Oct. 16. Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1vvX8Lt]
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct