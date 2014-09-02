Sept 2Starhedge SA :

* Said on Monday it reported H1 sales were 15,000 zlotys versus 0 zlotys a year earlier

* Said H1 operating loss was 293,000 zlotys versus loss of 464,000 zlotys a year earlier

* Said H1 net loss was 35.9 million zlotys versus net profit of 2.2 million zlotys a year earlier

