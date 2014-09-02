BRIEF-Arowana International increase FY18 EBITDA guidance
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m
Starhedge SA :
* Said on Monday it reported H1 sales were 15,000 zlotys versus 0 zlotys a year earlier
* Said H1 operating loss was 293,000 zlotys versus loss of 464,000 zlotys a year earlier
* Said H1 net loss was 35.9 million zlotys versus net profit of 2.2 million zlotys a year earlier
Further company coverage:
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors