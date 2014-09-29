Sept 29 Starhedge SA :

* Says the Warsaw Stock Exchange removes the company's shares from WIG 250, WIG and WIG-Poland indices

* Says removal is due to the company's qualification to the alerts list and the lower liquidity segments which disables it from being on the WIG indices Source text for Eikon:

