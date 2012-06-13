KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 Malaysia's Starhill Real
Estate Investment Trust will buy three hotels from the
Marriott chain in Australia for A$415 million ($410.81 million),
the firm said on Wednesday.
Starhill REIT said in a statement it will acquire the
property and assets of Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Brisbane
Marriott Hotel and Melbourne Marriott Hotel.
Starhill said it signed the agreement to buy the three
hotels from Commonwealth Managed Investments Limited, 30 Pitt
Street Pty Limited, 515 Queen Street Pty Limited and Lonex Pty
Limited.
"The acquisition of this new portfolio of hospitality assets
will, upon completion, enlarge the Trust's portfolio to
approximately 3 billion ringgit ($943.10 million)from 1.58
billion ringgi currently," the firm said.
"More than half of Starhill REIT's propertyvalue will be
constituted by its hotel assets in Australia and Japan, making
this the largest portfolio of overseas property investments of
any Malaysian REIT," it added.
($1 = 3.1810 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 1.0102 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)