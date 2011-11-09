SINGAPORE Nov 9 StarHub , Singapore's second-biggest telecom firm, said on Wednesday third quarter net profit fell 7.6 percent from a year ago as operating expenses rose faster than revenue.

StarHub earned S$75.8 million ($59.7 million) in the three months ended September, down from S$82 million in the third quarter of 2010.

The firm's operating expenses rose 7.1 percent in the September quarter from a year ago -- nearly twice the 3.6 percent rise in revenue over the same period.

StarHub's share of Singapore's mobile phone market fell to 28.4 percent from 28.6 percent as at end-June.

Revenue from pay TV, the firm's second largest business after mobile phones, rose 1 percent from a year ago.

StarHub maintained its quarterly dividend at 5 Singapore cents a share and reiterated its forecast that operating revenue growth will be in the low single digit for 2011.

Singapore Telecommunications, the city-state's biggest telecom firm, reports quarterly earnings on Thursday. ($1 = 1.270 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Kevin Lim)