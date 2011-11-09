SINGAPORE Nov 9 StarHub , Singapore's
second-biggest telecom firm, said on Wednesday third quarter net
profit fell 7.6 percent from a year ago as operating expenses
rose faster than revenue.
StarHub earned S$75.8 million ($59.7 million) in the three
months ended September, down from S$82 million in the third
quarter of 2010.
The firm's operating expenses rose 7.1 percent in the
September quarter from a year ago -- nearly twice the 3.6
percent rise in revenue over the same period.
StarHub's share of Singapore's mobile phone market fell to
28.4 percent from 28.6 percent as at end-June.
Revenue from pay TV, the firm's second largest business
after mobile phones, rose 1 percent from a year ago.
StarHub maintained its quarterly dividend at 5 Singapore
cents a share and reiterated its forecast that operating revenue
growth will be in the low single digit for 2011.
Singapore Telecommunications, the city-state's biggest
telecom firm, reports quarterly earnings on Thursday.
($1 = 1.270 Singapore Dollars)
