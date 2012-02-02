SINGAPORE Feb 2 StarHub Ltd, Singapore's second largest telecom firm, on Thursday posted a 15 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit and said it expects operating revenue to grow in the low- single-digit range this year.

StarHub earned S$92.6 million ($74 million) in the three months ended December, up from S$80.4 million a year earlier. For the full year, net profits rose 20 percent to S$315.5 million.

The firm recommended a final dividend of 5 Singapore cents a share, unchanged from a year ago.

Looking ahead, StarHub said it expects group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) as a percentage of service revenue to be about 30 percent.

"We intend to maintain the annual cash dividend payout of 20 cents in 2012," it added. ($1 = 1.2506 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)