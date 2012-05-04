BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment appoints Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao as executive directors
* Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE May 4 StarHub Ltd, Singapore's second-biggest telecommunication firm, posted on Friday a 28 percent rise in first-quarter net profit and said it intends to maintain its annual dividend of 20 Singapore cents a share for 2012.
StarHub earned S$88.4 million ($71.1 million) in the three months ended March, up from S$69.1 million a year earlier. It will pay an interim dividend of 5 Singapore cents a share for the quarter.
Mobile revenue, which accounts for the largest portion of StarHub's revenue, rose 4 percent to S$307 million, while revenue from pay TV gained 5 percent to S$96 million.
"Despite increased competition, we see an increase in the momentum of our high-speed broadband plans on both platforms - cable and fibre," chief executive Neil Montefiore said in a statement.
StarHub said it expects operating revenue in 2012 to grow in the low-single digit range, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin to be about 30 percent. ($1 = 1.2427 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* FY operating revenue 833 million Danish crowns ($118.2 million) versus 830 million crowns year ago
JERUSALEM, Feb 21 Israel's Mobileye and German automaker BMW said on Tuesday they signed an agreement to install Mobileye's data generation technology in BMW cars starting with 2018 models.