(In paragraph 5, corrects parent company to the Dongwon Group)
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company
executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from
other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from
2011 to 2013, according to a court filing.
Stephen Hodge was charged on May 30 through a "criminal
information," a type of charging document prosecutors tend to
use in connection with people who are negotiating plea deals.
The Justice Department declined to say if a plea agreement
would be coming. Law360, which first reported the charge,
identified Hodge as working for StarKist. Hodge could not be
reached for comment.
The canned tuna market in the United States has long been
dominated by three companies. Thai Union's Chicken of the Sea is
the largest, followed by Bumble Bee and StarKist. In December
2015, the Justice Department stopped Thai Union Group from
buying Bumble Bee.
StarKist is a subsidiary of the Dongwon Group.
Bumble Bee Foods LLC agreed in May to plead guilty to one
count of fixing the prices of canned tuna and to pay a criminal
fine of $25 million. Two of its executives agreed to plead
guilty to price-fixing in December.
In the filing with the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California, the Justice Department said that Hodge
met with officials from other canned seafood companies, which
were not named, "to fix, raise and maintain the prices" of
canned seafood.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)