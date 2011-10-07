Pimco Total Return Fund posts cash withdrawals of $1.6 bln in Jan
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
LONDON Oct 7 Starman Hotels is considering whether to sell France's largest hotel, the Le Meridien Etoile Hotel in Paris, for 350 million euros ($469 million) and may put the hotel on the market as early as Monday, CBRE Hotels said on Friday.
CBRE Hotels was appointed to advise on the potential sale of the 1,025-bedroom hotel after London-based Starman Hotels received several unsolicited bids, a CBRE Hotels spokesman said.
Starman Hotels was set up as a joint venture between Starwood Capital Group and the failed Lehman Brothers in 2005. ($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
Feb 5 Nearly 100 companies, including some of high-tech's biggest names, joined a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing that it would give companies incentives to move jobs outside the United States.