LONDON Oct 18 Klingons, Romulans, Vulcans and
thousands of Star Trek fans will descend on London this weekend
to celebrate one of the world's best-loved television and film
franchises at a convention that will have all five starship
captains in attendance.
"Destination Star Trek London" will see captains, played by
actors William Shatner (Captain Kirk), Patrick Stewart (Captain
Picard), Avery Brooks (Captain Sisko), Kate Mulgrew (Captain
Janeway) and Scott Bakula (Captain Archer), mingle with
"trekkies" at a three-day convention in London's ExCel arena.
A replica of the bridge of the starship Enterprise, a
Klingon zone and a museum dedicated to the 46-year-old series
have been erected in the ExCel for the gathering, which starts
on Friday.
Organisers have taken a cue from the annual Star Trek
convention in Las Vegas by creating a schedule that combines
appearances from 30 Star Trek celebrities with special events,
including a stunt show and a Klingon-speaking workshop.
"We're getting crazier, we're losing our reserved edge and
we've been hungry for this style of convention for a while,"
said 30-year-old Samantha Darragh, a fan and co-founder of
website trekkiegirls.com.
Life-long trekkie Simon Foster, 31, said he is travelling to
London's Star Trek gathering with his fiancée, a recent convert.
"She is definitely a fan now, she has been busy knitting a
Star Trek jumper (sweater) to wear at the convention. She is
having her photo taken with Scott Bakula."
Around 17,000 tickets have been sold for the event so far,
including 20 VIP packages costing almost 3,000 pounds
($4,800)each, according to organisers Media 10 and Showmasters.
Some fans are travelling from as far away as Australia,
Colombia and Vietnam to the convention, undeterred by the
absence of Leonard Nimoy, the original Spock, from the
convention, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the
"Star Trek: The Next Generation" series.
Darragh said many fans were hoping that a strong showing in
London could convince CBS, the owners of the TV
franchise, to commit to more series in the future.
"It has had an almost 50-year history and it's still going
as strong as ever. I think they could be testing the water to
see how much more Star Trek we want," she said.
So far the classic sci-fi drama has spawned six television
series and 11 feature films, with the next movie instalment
starring Chris Pine as Captain Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spock
expected in May 2013.
The last Star Trek television series "Star Trek: Enterprise"
starred Bakula as Captain Jonathan Archer and ran from 2001 to
2005.
CAPTAIN'S TALK
The five captains will appear at the event's opening
ceremony for a question and answer session in front of fans,
which was expected to be one of the convention's most
over-subscribed sessions.
An attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the
largest gathering of people dressed as Star Trek characters was
also likely to be a big draw for attendees.
The record was last set by U.S. fans at the Las Vegas
convention in August, when 1,040 Star Trek characters assembled.
For Raules Davies, a convention veteran and the official CBS
"Trekologist", meeting fellow trekkies will be as exciting as
the organised events.
"A lot people go to meet up with other people and that's the
magic - you'll find a world of wonders, costumes and creations
by just talking to one of the other (attendees)," Davies said,
adding that he plans to wear a 1,200 pound custom-made replica
uniform from the original television series.
"I can almost guarantee that three days is not going to be
long enough because there will be a heck of a lot to see."