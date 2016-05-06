BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31
May 6 Starts Proceed Investment Corp :
* Says it completed acquisition of real estate trust beneficiary rights of property for 750 million on May 6
* Says previous release disclosed on April 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ghXyFa
(Beijing Headline News)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.