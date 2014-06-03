SAN FRANCISCO, June 2 Home-design site Houzz is raising up to $150 million at a valuation of up to $2.3 billion, according to documents filed in Delaware, putting it in an elite group of richly backed startups.

The documents, first reported by VC Experts, show that Houzz is raising funds at more than five times its valuation the last time it raised funds, in January 2013.

The fundraising would put Houzz in a rarefied club of venture-backed companies worth $1 billion or more, including transportation service Uber, payments company Stripe, and home-furnishings company Wayfair.

The documents don't say which investors Houzz might be raising the funds from. A representative for Houzz did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Eric Walsh)