By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 The word "startup" might
convey a technology-oriented company founded by a 20-something,
but the reality is very different, according to a report from
the Kauffman Foundation and the online service LegalZoom
.
Most new businesses are founded by people aged 40 and older,
and consulting is the single biggest business category,
according to the report issued on Thursday, which was based on a
survey of new business owners.
"Most of the startups are not the kind of startups spawned
in Silicon Valley," said Dane Stangler, director of research and
policy at the Kauffman Foundation, a Kansas City, Missouri-
based organization that promotes entrepreneurship. "I don't want
to use the word mundane, but they're run of the mill."
Entrepreneurs between the ages of 30-39 and between the ages
of 40-49 founded around a quarter each of the new companies, the
survey shows. Entrepreneurs age 50-59 founded just over
one-fifth, and those age 18-29 just under one fifth. Age 60 or
more represented the balance.
While the image of the founder who dropped out of college
looms large in the popular imagination - think Mark Zuckerberg
of Facebook or Bill Gates of Microsoft - 37
percent of founders of new companies hold at least a bachelor's
degree, with another 25 percent holding a master's or PhD, the
survey shows.
About 70 percent of the new businesses reported no
employees other than the owner. Of those that have more than
five employees, the most common business activities are food and
beverage services; business services; consulting; and
entertainment, the report says.
More than four-fifths of the businesses said their revenues
fell below $50,000. About 8 percent said their revenues totaled
more than $100,000 and 1 percent said more than $1 million.
Some two-thirds of respondents used their own money to start
their businesses, 10 percent used credit cards, and six percent
borrowed against retirement savings. While raising money from
outside investors is the norm in Silicon Valley, just 6 percent
of survey participants said they went that route.
About 60 percent said they spent more than six months
working on their business idea before starting their entity. But
9 percent said they spent less than a month.
The survey was based on 1,431 business owners who used
LegalZoom to form their companies in 2012. It did not include
any businesses that instead used traditional law firms, or did
not file incorporation documents.
About one-third of the business owners were women.