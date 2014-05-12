UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Starway Bio-Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 93 percent stake in meat producer Luoyang Yizhong for 465 million yuan ($74.66 million) via cash and share issue
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zad39v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2280 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources