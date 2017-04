March 18 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Inc said it planned to terminate a deal to be acquired by Marriott International Inc after it received a superior proposal from a group led by China's Anbang Insurance Group.

The Anbang-led group has raised its offer for Starwood to $78.00 per share in cash from $76.00, Starwood said on Friday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)