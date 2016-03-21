March 21 Marriott International Inc said it made a higher offer for Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc that was accepted by the owner of the Sheraton and Westin hotel brands.

The new stock-and-cash offer is worth $79.53 per share, or $13.6 billion, and tops an all-cash offer from China's Anbang Insurance Group Co, worth $78 per share, or $13.16 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)