BRIEF-Castle Brands acquires additional 20.1 pct stake in Gosling-Castle Partners Inc
* Has acquired an additional 20.1% stake in Gosling-Castle Partners Inc.
Nov 16 Marriott International Inc will buy Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at $12.2 billion to create the world's largest hotel chain.
Starwood shareholders will receive 0.92 shares of Marriott Class A common stock and $2 in cash for each Starwood share held, the companies said. (bit.ly/1lr8xLt) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BRUSSELS, March 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: