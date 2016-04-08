April 8 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc and Marriott International Inc said on Friday the stockholders of the companies voted to approve Marriott's acquisition of Starwood to create the world's largest hotel company.

China's Anbang Insurance Group Co last week abandoned its $14 billion bid for Starwood Hotels, clearing the way for Marriott to buy the owner of Sheraton and Westin hotel brands. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)