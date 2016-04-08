Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 3
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
April 8 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc and Marriott International Inc said on Friday the stockholders of the companies voted to approve Marriott's acquisition of Starwood to create the world's largest hotel company.
China's Anbang Insurance Group Co last week abandoned its $14 billion bid for Starwood Hotels, clearing the way for Marriott to buy the owner of Sheraton and Westin hotel brands. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
PARIS, Feb 3 French snowsports equipment firm Rossignol has agreed to buy Felt Bicycles, a U.S. maker of racing and mountain bikes with annual sales of more than $60 million, the company said on Friday.
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape