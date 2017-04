April 29 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said it was exploring strategic and financial alternatives and "no option is off the table."

Shares of Starwood, which owns the St. Regis and Sheraton hotel brands, rose 6 percent to $86 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The company, which has a market value of about $14 billion, said it had retained Lazard to assist in the process. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)