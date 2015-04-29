* 1st-qtr adj earnings/shr $0.65 vs est $0.57
* Company retains Lazard to help explore options
* Shares rise as much as 8.7 pct to record high
(Adds analysts' comments, share move details, background)
By Radhika Rukmangadhan
April 29 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and
said it was exploring strategic and financial alternatives.
Shares of Starwood, which owns the St. Regis and Sheraton
hotel brands, jumped as much as 8.7 percent to a record $87.80
on Wednesday morning.
Starwood, which said "no option is off the table" retained
Lazard to assist in exploring alternatives.
"The mostly likely scenario is to put up the company for
sale", Stifel Nicolaus analyst Simon Yarmak said.
Larger rivals Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc as well as private
equity and sovereign wealth funds would be potential buyers,
Yarmak said.
Starwood, which had a market valuation of about $14 billion
at Tuesday's close, said it would not make any further public
comment until the review was complete.
"The highest probability is that the company markets itself
to a long-term 'sticky' buyer like a sovereign wealth fund out
of a Middle Eastern country or potentially one or group of
investors in emerging markets," FBR Capital Markets & Co analyst
Nikhil Bhalla said.
Starwood, which has been transitioning into an "asset-light"
strategy, has sold properties worth about $1.5 billion over the
past two years. The spin-off of Starwood's timeshare business
the latest in that plan.
In February, the company announced the resignation of
long-time Chief Executive Frits van Paasschen.
Starwood said it expects a profit of $2.94-$3.04 per share
for 2015, above analysts' estimate of $2.97 per share.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $99 million,
or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from
$137 million, or 72 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 65 cents per share.
Revenue fell 2.9 pct to $1.42 billion. System-wide
international occupancy at Starwood properties increased 2.3
percent.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 57 cents per share
on revenue of $1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Hilton reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue on
Wednesday, helped by higher room rates and increased occupancy.
Starwood shares were up 7.2 percent at $86.59 on the New
York Stock Exchange. Hilton shares rose 4.4 percent to $30.73.
(Additional reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)