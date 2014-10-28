BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc reported a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in revenue in its residential business.
The company's net profit fell to $109 million, or 59 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $157 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents per share.
Revenue from sales of residential units fell to $2 million from $43 million. Total revenue fell 1 percent to $1.49 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency