By Ankit Ajmera
Feb 10 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit
and said it would spin off its timeshare business as it looks to
focus on operating properties instead of owning them.
Shares of the owner of the St. Regis and Sheraton brands of
hotels rose as much as 8.7 percent to $77.46 as Starwood's
results and spin off plans overshadowed a lower-than-expected
full-year profit forecast.
The spin-off of the timeshare business, which accounted for
11 percent of Starwood's revenue in 2014, into a publicly traded
company comes nearly four years after Marriott International Inc
spun off its timeshare business. (bit.ly/1zGuBFw)
Starwood's plan is the latest move in the company's
"asset-light" strategy, under which it has sold properties worth
about $1.5 billion over the past two years.
"Not only does SVO (Starwood Vacation Ownership) continue to
have a great outlook for growth, but valuations for timeshare
companies are at attractive levels," Chief Executive Frits van
Paasschen said in a statement.
After flat to declining revenue growth for four straight
quarters, revenue in the timeshare business increased 15.2
percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. It generated
revenue of $640 million last year.
Starwood said Matthew Avril, who retired as president of
Starwood's hotel group in 2012, will return to head the spun-off
company. The spin off is expected to be completed by the end of
the year.
Starwood's net income rose 83 percent to $234 million in the
fourth quarter.
Excluding items, profit rose to 97 cents per share from 73
cents and handsomely beat analysts average estimate of 76 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell a steeper-than-expected 1 percent to $1.49
billion. However, worldwide comparable systemwide revenue per
available room (RevPAR) rose 4.4 percent in constant dollar
terms.
RevPAR, a metric of hotel health, is calculated by
multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy
rate.
Starwood blamed a strong dollar for its lower-than-expected
full-year profit forecast of $2.87-$2.97 per share.
"We believe Starwood has set the 2015 expectation low,
enabling a beat and raise story to persist throughout the year,"
analyst Ryan Meliker of MLV & Co said.
Citigroup and Credit Suisse are Starwood's financial
advisers for the spin-off.
Through Monday, Starwood's stock had fallen about 6 percent
this year, compared with a roughly 12 percent fall in the Dow
Jones U.S. Hotels Index.
(Writing by Sweta Singh; Editing by Savio D'Souza)