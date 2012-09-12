BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
Sept 11 Private real estate investment company Starwood Capital Group is looking to sell a minority stake in the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.
The Greenwich, Connecticut based-company, which chief executive Barry Sternlicht founded in 1991, has hired Morgan Stanley to find a buyer, the sources told the Journal.
It is unclear what percentage of the firm is up for sale, the financial daily said, but the sources expect it to be a minority interest.
Starwood Capital could not be reached immediately for comment. Morgan Stanley also could not be reached outside regular business hours.
The privately held investment firm, which owns businesses such as Starwood Property Trust Inc, Starwood Energy Group Global, and Starwood Real Estate Securities, manages about $20 billion in assets.
The company has about 200 employees in six countries, according to its website.
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.