Oct 24 Private real estate investor Starwood
Capital Group will buy LNR Property LLC, the largest U.S.
special servicer of sour mortgages, for more than $1 billion,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people with
knowledge of the deal.
Special servicers represent investors who hold bonds backed
by pools of loans, known as commercial-mortgage-backed
securities.
LNR's owners, which include Cerberus Capital Management,
Vornado Realty Trust and iStar Financial Inc, chose Starwood
over two other large real-estate companies -- Rialto Capital
Management, which is owned by Lennar Corp, and BGC
Partners LP, which is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, the
Journal said.
Starwood and LNR were unavailable for comment outside
business hours.