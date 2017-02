April 26 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as strength in the Americas helped offset weakness in Europe.

The company, which franchises hotels under brands such as Sheraton, W and Westin, said net income was $128 million, or 65 cents a share, for the first quarter, compared with $28 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)